Emergency crews called to house fire in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in south of downtown Columbus.

Just after 10:30am, Wednesday, multiple fire and emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Ann Street on the report of a fire.

Video from Chopper 4 shows smoke billowing from the two-story house, with flames shooting out of a hole in the back.

No word on any injuries at this time and firefighters remain on scene.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.