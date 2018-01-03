Man accused of raping 8-year-old girl, feeding her meth

WASHINGTON, MO (WCMH) – A Missouri man is in jail, accused of drugging and raping an eight-year-old girl.

According to the Washington, Missouri Police Department, 48-year-old Brett Pendleton rented a room at the American Inn in Washington with an eight-year-old girl on January 1.

Later that evening, police said the girl told her mother that she had been hurt by Pendleton. She said she was forced to engage in several different types of sexual acts.

The girl also said Pendleton made her eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana and cigarettes.

Officers arrested Pendleton during a traffic stop. Police say he had pulled away from the hotel as officers were responding.

Police say Pendleton admitted to committing sexual acts with the girl and giving her meth by rolling it in toilet paper and feeding it to her.

Pendleton was arrested and charged with one count of statutory sodomy and cone count of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $250,000.