SUGAR GROVE, OH (WCMH) — One person is in serious condition after an explosion in Sugar Grove, in Fairfield County.

Berne Township Chief Ron Daniels said two employees were warming up a vehicle inside a structure, and caused a large explosion. There was reportedly a hydrocarbon tank inside the structure.

One person was transported to Fairfield Medical Center for precautionary reasons. A second person taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with burns to the face and hands, in serious condition.

