Simple Reminders for Our Pets During These Cold Temperatures

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital Published:

In today’s Find a Friend segment sponsored by Rascal Animal Hospital, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.  Leaving pets out in the elements with no access to warmth is considered cruelty.  Bring them inside when the temperature drops, be sure they have adequate shelter when outside with straw for bedding instead of blankets, and check to be sure their water has not frozen.

Plus we meet sweet adoptable Baby.  She is an active, affectionate, 2 year old pup looking for a forever home.  Find out how to meet and adopt her and many other animals from the Humane Society of Delaware County.

WEBSITE: Rascal Animal Hospital
Humane Society of Delaware County

