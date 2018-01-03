Socialite Paris Hilton announces engagement to Ohio actor and model

(WKBN) – Heiress Paris Hilton announced her engagement to a Howland High School graduate on social media on Tuesday.
Hilton has been dating Chris Zylka, a 32-year-old actor and model who grew up in Trumbull County, according to USA Today.
He proposed during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.
Zylka has appeared in the TV series “The Leftovers” and 2017 drama “Novitiate.”
Hilton is a businesswoman, model and TV personality whose family members founded Hilton Hotels. She gained fame from a sex tape leaked in 2003 and her reality TV show, “The Simple Life,” which chronicled situations with friend Nicole Ritchie as they were put into low-paying jobs.