Storm system brings snow, ice to Florida

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Parts of Florida got a dose of winter weather on Wednesday morning when Mother Nature brought snow and ice to the Sunshine State.

Snow fell in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning. The area received enough snow for police to tweet a warning to residents, along with a video of snow falling on a Tallahassee Police Department car.

“It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear,” said the Tallahassee Police Department along with the hashtags # SunshineState # SnowDay # WinterIsHere.

Tallahassee wasn’t the only Florida community to be impacted by the winter storm. Icy conditions hampered early morning travel as authorities were forced to shut a stretch of Interstate 10 east of Tallahassee.

In Orlando, Florida’s largest theme parks announced that water attractions such as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica were closed Wednesday because of the cold snap.

Parts of Florida are under a Winter Storm Warning as a storm system is expected to dump a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain from northern Florida to North Carolina. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued across the Florida Big Bend and south central Georgia areas. Jacksonville is under a Freeze Warning.

At 5:45am on Wednesday, people living in north Tallahassee were seeing freezing rain and sleet. There was also a light glaze of ice forming on surfaces in downtown Tallahassee, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s overnight in parts of Florida.