Tow truck drivers, HVAC technicians see more calls for service due to cold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the week of bitterly cold temperatures continues across Central Ohio, several area businesses are seeing a spike in calls for service.

According to Broad & James Towing driver Dan Frashier, the company has received three or four times the number of calls they would typically get when temperatures are milder.

“It’s busy,” he said. “I believe we’re holding about 30 calls or more.”

Frashier explained many of his runs were to assist customers whose cars would not start, due to the cold.

He said now is the time to make sure all car batteries are ready for the rest of winter.

“At least have it tested,” he said. “I mean, they’re only good for three or four years. After that, you can run into this [cars not starting] more often.”

Towing companies are not alone in hearing from more customers.

“Today is busy,” said Kyle Forsythe, a Residential HVAC Technician with Atlas Butler Heating & Cooling. “So was the last week.”

Forsythe said he has seen a spike in calls regarding broken furnaces, which typically occurs when the units work harder to keep homes warm.

The issues can be prevented by homeowners properly changing their furnace filters and keeping up with maintenance, he explained.

“Most people do maintenance on their car,” he said. “If you’re not the person that only does maintenance when the check engine light comes on, you should probably be doing maintenance to your furnace and air conditioner.”

In the event of a furnace issue, Forsythe also recommends checking to make sure it is receiving power.

When it comes to changing filters, he said homeowners should check with their HVAC professionals to see how often they should be replaced.