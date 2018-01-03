USC quarterback Sam Darnold will enter NFL draft

By Published: Updated:
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans out of bounds in the second half of the 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between USC and Ohio State at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State won 24-7. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold will skip his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Darnold made the expected announcement in an Instagram video Wednesday.

About 25 minutes earlier, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen announced he will enter the draft. Both local products are expected to be high first-round selections in April.

Darnold took over as the Trojans’ starting quarterback four games into last season as a redshirt freshman. He won the Rose Bowl in his first season with a record 453-yard, five-touchdown performance against Penn State, and he led the Trojans to their first Pac-12 championship since 2008 this season.

Darnold passed for 7,229 yards with 57 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions in 27 games behind center for the Trojans.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s