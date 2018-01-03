Some Village of Baltimore residents warned water may be discolored

BALTIMORE, OH (WCMH) — The Village of Baltimore in Fairfield County says it is experiencing issues at the water treatment plant that affected some residents Wednesday.

According to Mayor Bradley Nicodemus, officials say residents north of the railroad tracks on Main Street may see discolored water, and ask residents to run their faucets until the water is clear. Village employees are currently flushing the system, he said.

“Do not consume the water or wash clothes, dishes, etc, until your water is clear,” Nicodemus wrote on Facebook.

