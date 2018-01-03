White House defends Pres. Trump’s ‘nuclear button’ tweet

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House via Marine One in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is defending President Donald Trump’s Twitter riposte to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s boast about his “nuclear button.”

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says, “I don’t think that it’s taunting to stand up for the people of this country,” adding that people should be concerned about Kim’s “mental fitness.”

Her statement comes after Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to Kim’s claim that he possesses a nuclear button on his desk. Trump tweeted, “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Pressed on Trump’s claim, Sanders says, “I think it’s just a fact.”

The president does not possess a physical button to launch nuclear weapons.

 

