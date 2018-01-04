Bomb threat closes Bucyrus Schools

By Published:

BUCYRUS, OH (WCMH) — A bomb threat received over Twitter has closed Bucyrus schools.

According to the Bucyrus City School District, at 4:53am, Thursday, a bomb threat was received over Twitter.

The district closed all buildings for the day and law enforcement was called.

“We are working collaboratively with the City of Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Allen County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that all our buildings are safe,” said Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “We take threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will work diligently to secure our buildings.”

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are dispatching bomb sniffing dogs to both the Elementary and Secondary School buildings.

The school district, Bucyrus Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a joint press conference in the Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium at the Bucyrus Secondary School to talk about the threat.

