Club brings in robot strippers for Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) – A Las Vegas club is importing a different kind of exotic dancer for the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show.

Sapphire Las Vegas, which bills itself as the “World’s Largest Gentlemen’s Club” will debut the fully animated electronic twins #R2DoubleD and #TripleCPU during a preview event on January 8.

Guests will have an opportunity to take photos, tip and interact with the dancing gadgets who claim “Their motherboards bring all the boys to the yard!” Come watch sparks fly as the robo-twins gyrate on the pole, shake their hardware and leave everyone wondering.

The bots were made in 2012 by British artist Giles Walker, according to the Mirror. They have been hired out during trade shows around the world ever since.

The pair will be on display during the entire CES show from January 9 through January 13.