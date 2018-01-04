Club brings in robot strippers for Consumer Electronics Show

By Published: Updated:
(Sapphire Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) – A Las Vegas club is importing a different kind of exotic dancer for the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show.

Sapphire Las Vegas, which bills itself as the “World’s Largest Gentlemen’s Club” will debut the fully animated electronic twins #R2DoubleD and #TripleCPU during a preview event on January 8.

Guests will have an opportunity to take photos, tip and interact with the dancing gadgets who claim “Their motherboards bring all the boys to the yard!” Come watch sparks fly as the robo-twins gyrate on the pole, shake their hardware and leave everyone wondering.

The bots were made in 2012 by British artist Giles Walker, according to the Mirror. They have been hired out during trade shows around the world ever since.

The pair will be on display during the entire CES show from January 9 through January 13.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s