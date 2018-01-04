Consumer Reports: Avoid eating romaine lettuce after E. Coli outbreak in US, Canada

By Published: Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 28: Heads of romaine lettuce fill a produce case at the Fruit Barn produce store in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Consumer Reports is urging people in the United States and Canada to avoid eating romaine lettuce after an outbreak of E. Coli infections.

One person has died in the United States and one in Canada, Consumer Reports said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak, which has affected 13 states including Ohio. The agency says they cannot yet link the outbreak to a certain type of food.

The CDC last reported on the outbreak on December 28, NBC News reports. It said 17 people were sick in those 13 states, dating back to November. The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported on 41 illnesses and say the cases are related to romaine lettuce.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s