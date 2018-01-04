Consumer Reports: Avoid eating romaine lettuce after E. Coli outbreak in US, Canada

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Consumer Reports is urging people in the United States and Canada to avoid eating romaine lettuce after an outbreak of E. Coli infections.

One person has died in the United States and one in Canada, Consumer Reports said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak, which has affected 13 states including Ohio. The agency says they cannot yet link the outbreak to a certain type of food.

The CDC last reported on the outbreak on December 28, NBC News reports. It said 17 people were sick in those 13 states, dating back to November. The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported on 41 illnesses and say the cases are related to romaine lettuce.