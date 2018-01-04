Easy New Year’s Health & Beauty

From finding time to hit the gym to lose those extra pounds, to finding ways to turn back the hands of time without the downtime, these are just a few things on everyone’s wish list this new year. Thanks to science and technology you can now spend less time trying and recovering and more time having it all. From instant face lifts to body contouring in under 45-minutes, to high-tech health that optimizes diet and exercise based on your genetics, here are a few ideas for looking great without really trying.

WEBSITE: NeoStrata Skin Care

Sciton Aesthetic & Medical Lasers

Arivale: Data-Driven Wellness & Personal Coaching