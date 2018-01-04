FIRST LOOK: The Columbus Crew’s new all-black kit for 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew unveiled a new black kit on Thursday that the team will wear in what may be its last season at MAPFRE stadium.

The black and gold jersey gives a nod to Columbus’s history as the very first Major League Soccer club. The shirt is paired with all-black socks and shorts.

The Crew described some of the new jersey’s features on its official website:

“The 2018 Black Kit features a one-button collar, embossed checkerboard fabric and three dark-on-dark stripes along the kit’s sides. The black is offset by an all-gold Crew SC badge on the front as well as gold-colored names and numbers on the back. A one-of-a-kind jock tag designating “Charter Member #01” rests on the front of the jersey in recognition of being the first MLS club charter awarded. Additionally, a heritage shield commemorating the club’s initial MLS season in 1996 is affixed to the back just above the player names.”

The Crew will wear the yellow Acura kit unveiled last year as their primary uniform, and will use the black checkered kit as a secondary.