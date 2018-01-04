Game of Thrones Season 8 won’t return until 2019

This image released by HBO shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in an episode of "Game of Thrones," which aired Sunday, Aug. 6. (Macall B. Polay/HBO via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The wait will be long and full of terrors.

HBO announced Thursday that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will not air until 2019. It will also only be six episodes long, though the episodes will be longer than average.

It is not clear exactly when in 2019 the show will return. Most of the seasons aired in Spring, but Season 7 wasn’t available until the Summer of 2017.

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will direct. David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill are writing all the episodes.

This image released by HBO shows a scene from “Game of Thrones.” (HBO via AP)

