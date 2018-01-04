Hulu will revive ‘Animaniacs’ with two new seasons

By Published:

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are out of that water tower and running back to television!

Fans of Warner Brothers’ much-loved animated series “Animaniacs” will have two new seasons of the show to watch on Hulu, Variety reports. The new episodes will air in 2020. In the meantime, all 99 episodes of the original series as well as its spinoffs (“Pinky and the Brain,” “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain,” “Tiny Toon Adventures”) will be available on Hulu starting Thursday.

Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer. Sam Register, the Warner Brothers president of Animation and Warner Digital Services, and Amblin Television co-producers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also serve as executive producers.

“The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet,” the official press release says. “They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. And fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.”

The original show debuted on Fox Kids in 1993 and moved to the WB from 1995-1998.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s