No bond for man accused of killing post office coworkers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The postal worker charged with killing two of his colleagues two days before Christmas is being held without bond after a court appearance on Thursday morning.

DeShaune K. Stewart, 24, faced a judge in Franklin County Municipal Court, charged with one count each of murder and aggravated murder.

Stewart is accused of shooting and killing one of his postal service coworkers in the early morning hours of December 23, and of throwing another coworker to the ground outside her apartment, killing her.

Although this happened nearly two weeks ago, this was Stewart’s first appearance in court.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien asked for no bond, and the defense didn’t contest it. The judge agreed to no bond.

“Certainly, it was our allegation in our motion that he was a threat to the public safety and should be held without bond,” O’Brien said. “Because of the pending federal charges, even if bond was set in this case, he would not have been released. So there was no risk to the public about that.”

Stewart is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 12 at 9 a.m. O’Brien said that in the next ten days, prosecutors will have to decide whether the case will proceed in state or federal court.