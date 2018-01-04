Ryan Shazier regains feeling in legs, father say he expects him to play again

PITTSBURGH (WCMH) – Ryan Shazier has regained feeling in his legs, WPXI reports.

Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI traveled to Florida to meet with Ryan Shazier’s father, Vernon and discuss Ryan’s progress since injuring his back.

“He said, “Daddy, pray for me. I can’t feel my legs,’” Vernon Shazier said, recalling a phone call from his son after the injury.

“He’s making progress daily,” Vernon Shazier said. “He’s a long ways from the night when he was laying on the field.”

Vernon did not discuss specifics about Ryan’s recovery.

“We agreed to keep his progress private until he’s ready to share where he is at,” Vernon Shazier said.

Asked if he believes Ryan will play again, Vernon Shazier told WPXI, “Yes, yes I do. I Shalieve. I Shalieve.”

The 25-year-old Ryan Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery after the Dec. 4 game in Cincinnati and has started rehab. The team has not released the exact nature of Shazier’s injury and his long-term prognosis.

In the weeks since his injury, he has been watching the Steelers’ games from a suite at Heinz Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.