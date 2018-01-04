‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ music video auto-tuned to major chord is messing with minds

(WCMH) — A seemingly auto-tuned music video based on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is quickly going viral.
A Vimeo user who goes by ‘High Tide’ posted the video Thursday afternoon. It features the original Nirvana video with a very different sound.
The video is getting some confused reactions from Twitter.
“I love this – and feel somehow betrayed at the same time,” said Bryan Thornton.
“Someone auto-tuned “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to a major chord, and now life is confusing,” said Red State writer Brandon Morse.
Others compared the sound to a Weezer cover band or an early 2000s teen movie soundtrack.