‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ music video auto-tuned to major chord is messing with minds

(WCMH) — A seemingly auto-tuned music video based on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is quickly going viral.

A Vimeo user who goes by ‘High Tide’ posted the video Thursday afternoon. It features the original Nirvana video with a very different sound.

The video is getting some confused reactions from Twitter.

“I love this – and feel somehow betrayed at the same time,” said Bryan Thornton.

How different the 90's would have been had Nirvana chosen a major chord: https://t.co/ri2rARMt8I I love this – and feel somehow betrayed at the same time. — Bryan Thornton (@BryanFThornton) January 5, 2018

“Someone auto-tuned “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to a major chord, and now life is confusing,” said Red State writer Brandon Morse.

Others compared the sound to a Weezer cover band or an early 2000s teen movie soundtrack.