Threat closes Miami Trace Schools

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — A threat has closed the Miami Trace School District.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a security threat was received, Thursday, that caused all Miami Trace school buildings to be closed for the day.

The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate how the threat was received or its nature.

Deputies continue to investigate.

