Town’s only deputy marshals resign, accused of ‘hog tying’ woman

MAGDALENA, NM (KRQE) – A New Mexico town’s only two deputy marshals have resigned after they were both arrested for “hog tying” one of their girlfriends.

Now, it’s up to the town’s marshal to patrol the streets of Magdalena by himself. He said the situation has left the village in a bind until they can replace the two men.

Nearly 1,000 people live in the Village of Magdalena. Its marshal’s office consists of two deputies and Marshal Larry Cearley, who’s been with the department for nearly 17 years. He said they’re also in charge of taking calls from other “subdivisions” around the village.

Now, he’s the only one taking those calls after his two deputies were arrested.

“All I can tell you is, there was an altercation,” Marshal Cearley said. “Both of my deputies went to jail for it.”

Friday, state police responded to a call in the outskirts of the village on Rowe Lane. Deputy Marshal Anthony Brookins, 24, called 911.

He told police he was at Deputy Marshal Marocco Apachito’s house when a fight broke out between Apachito and his girlfriend. According to Cearley, Brookins and Apachito were both off-duty.

Apachito, 29, told police his girlfriend locked herself in the bathroom and when he forced his way in, she attacked him. He said she “kicked and scratched” him.

According to a criminal complaint, Apachito told Brookins to grab a set of handcuffs from his duty belt, that was in the closet. The two men handcuffed her hands behind her back. When New Mexico State Police officers arrived, they found the girlfriend on the kitchen floor “hog tied” with another set of handcuffs around her feet.

Apachito admitted to officers he knew what he did was wrong, but felt “he had the situation under control.”

“I’m disappointed because these guys have potential,” Marshal Cearley said. “They’re also human beings like everybody else who makes mistakes. This is one that cost them their careers.”

Marshal Cearley said his office handles more than 2,000 calls a year and he’ll be working around the clock until he can hire some help.

For now, deputies with the Socorro County Sheriff’s Office will help take some calls in the area.