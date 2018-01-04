Trump book publisher moves up release date

WASHINGTON (AP) — The publisher of a new book about President Donald Trump’s first year in office apparently isn’t cowed by demands to halt publication — it is moving up the date the book comes out.

Henry Holt and Co. says in a statement that it will move up the release date of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” four days, to Jan. 5, citing “unprecedented demand.”

Trump attorney Charles Harder has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and Steve Rubin, president and publisher of Henry Holt. It demands a halt to publication of the book or excerpts.

“Fire and Fury” paints a derogatory portrait of Trump, describing him as an undisciplined man-child who didn’t actually want to win the White House.

Wolff himself is tweeting: “Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President.”