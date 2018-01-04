Vandals strike park in Village of Granville

GRANVILLE, OH (WCMH) – NBC4 is now getting our first look at the damage done to parks in Granville area by vandals.

Officials say vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, putting a major strain on resources. They say they are now considering installing surveillance cameras to catch those involved.

Recreation District Director Andy Wildman said he wants the vandalism to stop.

“Consider what they are doing before they damage them,” said Wildman.

The damage is extensive. He said someone ransacked the restrooms, broke windows, and kicked down doors.

“We’ve had supplies in the facilities just thrown all over the place. We had two doors broken into. We’ve had a garage door tore down; two windows broken,” said Wildman.

The vandals even ruined the fields.

“Always some type of vehicle, just tears though the park, and do doughnuts. Just run up the fields and trash the grass,” said Wildman.

He said the vandalism happened at McPeak Lodge and Raccoon Valley Park. Wildman said the vandals even went as far as stealing a canoe.

“One of them was taken, and they tried to ride it down a hill and they appeared to be somewhat successful in that,” said Wildman.

Luckily for them, Wildman said they found the canoe days later, but the vandalism is costing thousands of dollars.

“It’s extremely frustrating. When you’re trying to be fiscally responsible and create a plan on how you’re going to maintain and improve the parks; any day you can wake up and be 4 or $5,000 dollars in the hole,” said Wildman.

Wildman said the village parks have only had five vandalism cases since 2010, but three of them happened just within the last month.