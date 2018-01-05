As America Faces New Cold Snap, How to Appropriately for the Weather

If you must venture outside this weekend, make sure you’re prepared with the right attire.

Paragon Sports’ Sara Sands gave Inside Edition tips how to stay warm as temperatures drop again. For one, it’s all about the layers.

The first extra layer should be put on over your underwear.

The second, which Sands calls “a mid-layer,” is what you “are putting on over the shirt you are going to work in,” adding, “It is not something you put over a heavy sweater. If you have a sweater, it operates the same as this layer.”

For the exterior layer, which is the most important, she suggests a Gore-Tex jacket, the famous waterproof and seam-sealed material most notably worn by George Costanza on an episode of Seinfeld.

For your head, she suggests hats with a fleece liner in it because “it helps with the wind cutting through” and keeps you feeling warmer.

Sunglasses and sunblock might be used more frequently in the summer but they are also needed if you venture outdoors since the sun reflects off the shimmering white snow. Sunglasses also help keep cold air out of your eyes.

It’s also important to protect your cell phone in the extreme cold by putting it in your jacket. It’s also not a bad idea to turn the phone off completely while you’re outside.

RELATED STORIES



How to Avoid Serious Injury When Slipping on Ice





Winter Hacks: The Everyday Items and Tips to Help Get You Through the Snowy Season





Boats Rescue Stranded Office Workers and Residents as ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Slams Boston With Record Flooding

