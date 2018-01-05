Bathroom fan caused fire on Clinton property

By Published:

CHAPPAQUA, NY (AP) — A town official says a short in a bathroom fan apparently caused the minor fire this week at a New York property owned by Bill and Hillary Clinton.

New Castle Town Supervisor Robert Greenstein said Friday that the fire Wednesday in Chappaqua burned a hole in a bathroom ceiling.

The building is near the Clintons’ house but is not attached to it. They were not on the property at the time.

Greenstein says the Chappaqua Fire Department’s “incredible volunteers” responded promptly.

The Secret Service says the firefighters were summoned by one of its employees.

It says fire extinguishers were used and then firefighters inspected the area to make sure the fire had been completely extinguished.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s