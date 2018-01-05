Big jackpots have Central Ohioans out in droves to buy Mega Millions, Powerball tickets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Time is running out for those who want to become Central Ohio’s next millionaire.

Both the Mega Millions ($450 million) and Powerball ($570 million) jackpots continue to rise ahead of their upcoming drawings.

The last jackpot wins for both games came in October.

At the South High Carryout and Drive-Thru, players lined up to buy their tickets.

“I could be a big winner,” said Becky Morris. “I’d like to do something for my grandchildren.”

The drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Friday.

The Powerball jackpot will be held at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday.