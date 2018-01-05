‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Couple Ends Joy Ride in Stolen U-Haul With Embrace and Kiss

A California couple’s joyride in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck ended with a stolen kiss — and a shot from a Taser — as the pair was arrested following a slow-speed police pursuit that spanned several cities.

Bell Gardens police first attempted to stop the moving truck at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver, a woman, allegedly pulled over but took off again before officers could approach, beginning a two-hour ordeal, cops said.

Officers said they chased the truck through streets and freeways in multiple cities until Montebello, where the suspect ran a red light and was involved in a collision with another pickup.

The vehicle continued on for several minutes before it ran over a spike strip deployed by California Highway Patrol.

With its passenger side front tire blown, the pair was forced to stop near 3rd Street and Whittier Boulevard, police said.

But that didn’t stop the couple’s resolve to have a good time, as they allegedly ignored police’s commands to get out of the vehicle and instead remained in the truck, drinking alcohol and consuming narcotics, cops said.

After about 20 minutes, the woman tried to exit the vehicle, but her male passenger allegedly refused to let her go. They struggled before she managed to get out of the truck and put her hands up to surrender, video footage captured by KCBS-TV of the incident showed.

The man jumped out after her, putting her in a bear hug and kissing her as she struggled to get out of his grasp, officials said.

Police ordered the man to let the woman go, but he refused. Authorities finally used a Taser on the man.

Both suspects were taken into custody at 12:32 p.m. and were brought to a hospital.

More information on the suspects was not immediately available.

