Colorado deputy killed in ambush-style shooting laid to rest Friday

This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish. Several sheriff's deputies were injured and Parrish was fatally wounded when a man fired dozens of rounds at the deputies in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in what authorities called an ambush. The shooter was fatally shot. Parrish was 29 and a married father of two young children. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s deputy shot and killed by a man whose mental health problems previously raised alarms is being laid to rest.

A long motorcade of law enforcement officers from around Colorado and beyond on Friday escorted the hearse carrying the body of 29-year-old Zackari Parrish to a church in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch for his funeral. The procession along Interstate 25 was led by about 80 officers on motorcycles and ended with bagpipers and drummers escorting the hearse to Cherry Hills Community Church.

Along the way, saluting firefighters stood atop a firetruck and others watched on overpasses and along local streets. In two spots, large American flags were hung from ladder trucks.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Riehl, a veteran and former Wyoming lawyer, fired on Parrish and three other deputies who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment early New Year’s Eve. He was later killed by a SWAT team in a gunfight that also wounded an officer.

