‘Fake’ Teen Doctor to Serve Prison Time for Practicing Without a License

A teenager is headed to prison after pleading guilty to posing as a doctor without a medical license.

As a result of the plea deal, Malachi Love-Robinson, now 20, of West Palm Beach, Fla., will serve three-and-a-half years for six different charges, including practicing naturopathy without a license, three counts of fraudulent use of personal information and two charges of grand theft, including one involving a senior citizen.

He was also ordered to pay back $80,000 to his victims.

“He wants to do his time, he wants to move on with his life and try to better himself,” his grandfather, William McKenzie, said.

His grandmother Rebecca McKenzie added, “He is a Christian child. He is raised right.”

Love-Robinson was 18 years old when he was first arrested in February 2016 after opening a purported holistic medical practice in a West Palm Beach office building under the name New Birth New Life Holistic and Alternative Medical Center, authorities said.

A medical website says he specialized in chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, psychosis and substance abuse.

Authorities said he was treating patients while wearing a lab coat and stethoscope, and stole more than $30,000 from an 86-year-old patient using her checkbook and personal information.

His fraudulent clinic was discovered after the teen allegedly examined a female undercover officer, yet Love-Robinson said he was upfront with the woman.

“We put her in a triage room where we took her weight, her blood pressure and her temperature,” Love-Robinson told Inside Edition in an interview shortly after his arrest. “There is no law that says you have to be a doctor to take someone’s blood pressure. This is a free country; anyone with the funds to open a clinic can open a clinic.”

Love-Robinson told Inside Edition in 2016 he calls himself a doctor because of his doctorate degree, which in his case was a doctorate of divinity that can be bought online for $32.99.

“My intentions were pure,” he said.

While out on bail in September, he was arrested again for fraud and identity theft in Stafford County, Va., while trying to buy a $35,000 Jaguar, authorities said.

He had reportedly told dealership workers he was a physician and was buying cars for himself and his godmother, yet deputies said the elderly woman accompanying him had not given her permission to be listed as a co-signer.

Investigators said he pled guilty to the charge instead of facing trial and spent time behind bars for the crime.

