High School Football Players Help Rescue Puppies Left in Cold Weather

A group of New Jersey teenagers went above and beyond to save a mother dog and her pups from the frigid cold ahead of the dreaded “bomb cyclone” that struck the East Coast Thursday.

Members of the North Bergen High School football team volunteered on New Year’s Eve to help police and the New Jersey Humane Society rescue the three dogs, which were in an industrial area and exposed to the elements.

Police were called after someone spotted the Rottweiler mix and her puppies huddled together on a dirty blanket, CBS New York reported.

It took the officers, teens and animal advocates about 12 hours to capture all three dogs, officials said.

“It’s very impressive that all these high schoolers came together and took the time to do this,” Kaley Nugent, marketing and communications coordinator for St. Hubert’s Animal Center, told the news station.

The dogs were brought to St. Hubert’s, where they are being cared for and readied for adoption.

