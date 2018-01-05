Homicide detectives investigating after body found in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in southeast Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, detectives were called to the 1600 block of East Whittier Street after a body was found early Friday morning. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at 5:23am.

Police have not determined how the victim died at this time. No further details were immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.