‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Takes Hiatus Following Surgery For Blood Clot On His Brain

Alex Trebek has taken a hiatus from his classic game show Jeopardy!.

Citing health issues, the host of over 30 years posted a video this week in which he explains why taping has paused.

“Some of you may have heard by now that, over the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem,” Trebek, sporting a Jeopardy! baseball cap, says from what is presumably a couch in his own home.

Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on December 15 after experiencing complications from hitting his head in a fall that took place in October.

Trebek was since diagnosed with a subdural hematoma or, as he describes it, “blood clots on the brain.”

It sounds serious, but trivia lovers shouldn’t fret, the beloved host will be stumping armchair geniuses again before you know it.

“The prognosis is excellent and i expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon,” he said. “And I want to thank all of you for your concern.”

Trebek is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

