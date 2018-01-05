KFC Evokes Trump’s ‘Nuclear Button’ Comments Toward North Korea in Twitter Jab at McDonald’s

Kentucky Fried Chicken has poked fun at President Donald Trump’s Twitter beef with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, using similar language to the president’s tweeted threat in a conflict with one of its own rivals: McDonald’s.

KFC U.K. and Ireland took to Twitter to go against the home of the Big Mac, writing on Wednesday: “McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a ‘burger on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton”

The tweet, which as of Thursday, had been retweeted more than 165,000 times, parodied Trump’s threat on Tuesday that the U.S. nuclear capabilities are far greater than that of North Korea’s.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,’” Trump wrote. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump’s tweet was in response to Kim’s comments in his annual New Year’s Day address that “the entire mainland of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality.”

McDonald’s has not yet responded to KFC’s tweet.

