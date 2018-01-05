Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Lancaster Thursday

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating after a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday.and later died.

Lancaster Police say the crash happened around 7:46pm Thursday night in the area of North Zane Avenue and West Sixth Avenue. A 2002 Toyota 4Runner traveling eastbound struck the man walking southbound across the intersection.

The man was transported to Fairfield Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:20pm.

Witnesses said the man walked into the street to pick up an item he had dropped. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Tyler Welsh, 740-867-6680 ext. 645.

