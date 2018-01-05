Man Proposes and Marries on Same Day in What May Be the Shortest Engagement Ever

It was the biggest surprise of this woman’s life when her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose — about 90 minutes before she walked down the aisle to be his wife.

It all started when Nicole Carfagna, of New York, saw a commotion in her home last month as she pulled up with her boyfriend, Danny Rios.

“When we turned the corner to the backyard, I saw a tent and our families lined up next to the tent,” she told Inside Edition about the December event. “He said from behind me, ‘You know how much I love you, right?’ and then it hit me, ‘Oh my God we’re about to get engaged!'”

With their favorite Coldplay song playing in the background, Rios got down on one knee and popped the question. Her answer was a resounding “yes.”

And if that wasn’t romantic enough, he had something else up his sleeve.

“I was like, ‘If you want, your mother and I picked out a dress; my suit’s hanging there. We can get married tonight. My dad just got ordained this morning and we could go to bed tonight with you as my wife,'” he recalled to Inside Edition.

Again, she said yes.

For six years, she’s suffered from lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease and believes she would have “probably been sick the entire time” during the stressful planning of the wedding.

With the help of both families, he planned the entire night down to the last detail.

“I actually ended up turning into a bridezilla because some things didn’t go right,” he said, laughing.

Within 90 minutes of the engagement, everyone got ready and the wedding took place.

RELATED STORIES



Bride’s Water Breaks During Wedding Reception: ‘We Hadn’t Even Cut The Cake Yet’





Maria Menounos Has Surprise Wedding in Times Square During New Year’s Eve Celebration





Sisters Surprise Single Mom With Group Wedding Dress Photo, Something She Always Wanted

