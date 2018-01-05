Mayor Ginther calls for faith leaders to pray for peaceful 2018

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sent this letter out to more than 200 local clergy and faith leaders asking them to pray for a peaceful 2018.

Hello Faith Leader,

As we begin 2018, I want to wish you a Happy New Year and thank you for all that you do to serve those who live, work and worship in this city. Columbus is strengthened through your willingness to serve in ways that provide food for those who hunger, homes for the homeless, hope to the hopeless, and help to the helpless. Because of you, the City has made great strides in moving Columbus forward.

As you know, in 2017, Columbus experienced a record number of homicides, and we, as a community, must come together to make 2018 a year of peace. This is one of the reasons why we are implementing the Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy.

We know we cannot do this alone. We need partners like you and the rest of the faith community to help make changes. I am asking faith leaders to take a few moments during your services the first weekend in January to pray with your congregation for a safer and more peaceful 2018.

I believe that through prayer and continued thoughtful communication and dialogue, we can make 2018 a safer city for all. We will continue to keep you informed of our plans to address safety in this community.

I thank you for your prayers for guidance and wisdom as we enter this New Year.

Many have already stepped up and to see what more they could do.

Frederick LaMarr is a pastor at Family Missionary Baptist Church.

He believes that Mayor Ginther believes this letter should serve as a wakeup call to the whole city, but he knows it will be a challenge.

“It starts with us,” said LaMarr. “No it’s not an easy fix, but guess what we didn’t get here easy. We didn’t get here overnight we not going to change overnight.”

In Mayor Ginther’s letter, he addressed that last year “Columbus experienced a record number of homicides.”

He also says the city is implementing the Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy to help fight violence in Columbus.

Some are not happy with the mayor’s strategies, but this pastor said those people need to look for solutions.

“If what he’s doing not working tell me what you’re going to do.”

Pastor LaMarr said he practices what he preaches and will continue to work for a better Columbus.

“I’m in it for the long haul. I’m in it to win it.”

He added the faith leaders and law enforcement can’t do this alone. His vision is for everyone to try and help one person and that begin to change the violent trend in Columbus.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s