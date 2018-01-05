New Bombshell From White House Tell-All Claims President Trump and Melania Are Leading Separate Lives

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump lead separate lives and have sometimes gone days without contact despite living in the same building, according to the controversial new book about life in the White House.

In Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, author Michael Wolff writes that the president “and Melania spent relatively little time together. They could go days at a time without contact, even when they were both in Trump Tower.”

They also have separate bedrooms at the White House, the explosive tell-all claims.

“… The first time since the Kennedy White House that a presidential couple had maintained separate rooms,” Wolff writes.

Wolff also describes that on the day of Trump’s inauguration last year, the billionaire “was angry that A-level stars had snubbed the event,” adding he was “visibly fighting with his wife, who seemed on the verge of tears.”

Many observers noticed Melania appeared a bit dour during the parade.

In addition, Wolff says in the book that the president’s relationship with his youngest son, Barron, 11, is distant, claiming “an absentee father for his first four children, Trump was even more absent for his fifth, Barron.”

Wolff claims that the president has a low opinion of the intelligence of his other sons — Donald Jr. and Eric — saying, “Their father took some regular pleasure in pointing out that they were in the back of the room when God handed out brains.”

The White House is pushing back questioning the author’s credibility.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News Friday that Wolff “is a guy who made up a lot of stories to try to sell books and I think more and more people are starting to see that his facts just simply don’t add up.”

She added: “It’s absolutely outrageous just to make these types of accusations and untrue and sad people are going and making these desperate attempts to attack the president.”

But Wolff is standing by his book, telling the Today show Friday morning that he has recordings, notes, and “I am comfortable with everything that is in this book.”

Wolff also addressed claims that Trump repeats himself and sometimes doesn’t recognize old friends.

“They say he is a ‘moron,’ ‘an idiot.’ ‘This man does not read, does not listen, he’s like a pinball just shooting off the sides,'” Wolff claimed. “I will quote Steve Bannon: ‘He has lost it.'”

