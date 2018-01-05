Northeast Prepares for More Freezing Temperatures as Polar Vortex Looms

The “bomb cyclone” may be over, but millions of Americans are now preparing for a practically unimaginable polar vortex.

The cancellation of more than 3,000 flights caused havoc among stranded passengers at John F. Kennedy International Airport as it struggled to get back into operation Friday following the massive snowstorm that pummeled the Northeast the day before.

With the wind chill factor expected to hit 11 degrees below zero in New York, many have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

On social media, many shared startling images of flooded city streets in Boston that later froze solid thanks to bitter cold temperatures.

People also came together in the city to help push a bus that became stuck in the street.

In Baltimore, a photo of students huddled together wearing coats in a school has sparked outrage over an apparent lack of heat in the building. The photo was taken Wednesday, and the school in question was closed Thursday.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises later revealed on Facebook Live that the weather put a strain on the schools’ heating systems.

“Nobody in this city, including me, wants folks sitting around in coats and mittens all day,” Santelises said.

“We will continue to close schools when conditions inside buildings are unsafe or unhealthy, or when weather outside makes travel to and from school unsafe for students and staff,” she said in a statement to CNN.

