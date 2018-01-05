Ohio humane agents busy rescuing cold animals left stranded

By Published:

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – Animal Charity says it’s finding pets hourly who are chained up or locked inside houses with no heat.

“Hungry, thirsty and just tired,” said Mary Louk, with the nonprofit organization.

Humane agents are working overtime, bringing in animals left stranded in the cold.

The past two days have seen Animal Charity’s largest number of seizures from separate addresses in years.

“We took nine animals yesterday after 5 p.m. and we’ve taken 18 in two days,” Louk said.

Many of these dogs are dehydrated — some emaciated — and in need of medical care.

It’s just the beginning. As the cold continues, so does the humane agents’ work.

“If we come to your property and your dog is outside and you are not home, we’re not leaving a warning. We’re taking them and we’re leaving a seizure notice,” Louk said.

On the other side of town, Falcon Animal Rescue is getting cats every few hours.

“Recently, we’ve taken in an input of about 14 cats,” Mark Constantini said.

The job is grueling for rescuers. They say it’s even more difficult when they get harassing messages or calls saying they’re not working fast enough.

Their plea to the public? Be supportive and patient. Know that they’re doing their best.

“We all do this job because we love it. She’s not out there leaving animals to freeze in the cold. She’s doing everything in her power to take them,” Louk said.

To report a pet left outside in the cold, you can call Animal Charity at 330-788-1064 x17 or email ACOhumanedepartment@gmail.com.

If you call Animal Charity and an agent doesn’t pick up, leave a message. The agent is checking back every few hours to follow up on those dozens of calls.

