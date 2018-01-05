Patriots insist there’s no Kraft, Belichick, Brady rift

By Published:
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MA (AP) — The New England Patriots say a report suggesting a rift involving owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady is “flat-out inaccurate.”

The three released a joint statement Friday hours after an ESPN report, citing undisclosed sources, detailed an array of tension.

The story highlighted purported disputes concerning Brady’s personal body coach, Alex Guerrero, in player-medical affairs. Also mentioned is a supposed difference between Kraft and Belichick over the decision to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The story implied Brady has taken issue with a lack of praise from Belichick this season.

The statement says the three have had a “very good and productive working relationship” for 18 years and they regret having to “respond to these fallacies.”

The Patriots are again the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs and have a first-round bye this weekend.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s