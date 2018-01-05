Pres. Trump does not actually watch the ‘Gorilla Channel’

(WCMH) – A surprising number of Twitter users fell for a hoax that claimed President Trump spends hours of every day watching the ‘Gorilla Channel.’

Thursday, Cartoonist Ben Ward tweeted a screenshot of a parody excerpt from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The parody excerpt claims President Trump forced staff to create a makeshift ‘Gorilla Channel’ that streams nothing but video of gorillas fighting, 24 hours a day.

The joke went right over the heads of some people.

The ‘Gorilla Channel’ was trending on Twitter most of the day Friday. Animal Planet and Netflix even got in on the joke.

Ward later changed his name on Twitter to make it perfectly clear that the entire thing was a joke.

To add a new wrinkle into the story, HBO’s VICE News went ahead and created a ‘Gorilla Channel’ of their own on Periscope.

