Pres. Trump does not actually watch the ‘Gorilla Channel’

(WCMH) – A surprising number of Twitter users fell for a hoax that claimed President Trump spends hours of every day watching the ‘Gorilla Channel.’

Thursday, Cartoonist Ben Ward tweeted a screenshot of a parody excerpt from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

The parody excerpt claims President Trump forced staff to create a makeshift ‘Gorilla Channel’ that streams nothing but video of gorillas fighting, 24 hours a day.

The joke went right over the heads of some people.

Another round of applause for at least these 4 blue checkmarks who thought the Gorilla Channel was real….@ericgarland @funder @samanthamaiden @shadihamid Great work @pixelatedboat! pic.twitter.com/LALxGiFRmN — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2018

The ‘Gorilla Channel’ was trending on Twitter most of the day Friday. Animal Planet and Netflix even got in on the joke.

What makes for a Gorilla Channel? A lot of eating, sleeping, and, of course, playtime! pic.twitter.com/cnXOSSY07z — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) January 5, 2018

please stop calling our customer service hotline to ask if we have The Gorilla Channel — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2018

Ward later changed his name on Twitter to make it perfectly clear that the entire thing was a joke.

tfw you parody a guy making up shit about Trump but people believe it so you become part of the problem — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

To add a new wrinkle into the story, HBO’s VICE News went ahead and created a ‘Gorilla Channel’ of their own on Periscope.

We just made the fake Trump Gorilla Channel a reality. Go bananas watching it here. https://t.co/0fokgdkUri — VICE News (@vicenews) January 5, 2018