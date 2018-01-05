Snowmobilers Rescue Moose Trapped Up to Its Neck in Snow

A moose is running free again thanks to a group of Canadian snowmobilers who found it buried and helpless in the snow.

The folks at Sledcore Outdoor Adventure and Lifestyle were out with a group of seven riders in Newfoundland when they came upon the trapped creature.

“En route to one of our riding zones we came across this poor moose stuck up to his neck in a bog [sic] hole,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

While some shot video of the odd sight, others took shovels and started digging. They worked for about 15 minutes before the moose was freed.

“A little shovelling (sic) and some coaxing, he was on his way!” the post reads.

Adult male moose, while built for the cold, can sometimes become trapped in particularly deep snow and have trouble escaping due to their massive size.

Males of the species can reach some 1,500 pounds and measure nearly 7 feet tall.

