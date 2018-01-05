Tennessee proposes marking licenses of DUI offenders, preventing sale of alcohol

WKRN Published:

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A Tennessee lawmaker wants to make it more difficult for DUI offenders to buy alcohol by putting a mark on their driver’s license.

State Representative Bud Hulsey will be in Nashville next week to propose the new bill.

When someone is convicted of a DUI, Hulsey wants a red strip across the license for three years that says they can’t buy alcohol.

The bill would also include a misdemeanor charge for anyone who sells alcohol to that person.

One liquor store owner said he wants to help stop drunk driving, but it will be tough to support the bill.

“What if he’s not driving? What if he has a friend that’s brought him down here or he had a misfortune,” said Thomas Carter, owner of B&B Liquor store.

But for Hulsey, it’s personal. His friend and former Representative Mike Locke was killed by a drunk driver who hit him while he was placing signs for Hulsey’s race.

The new session for the General Assembly starts Dec. 9.

