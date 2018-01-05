This Dog Learned How to Sled on Her Own, Just in Time for the Snow

This Australian shepherd seems to have no trouble with the cold winter.

Secret, a 3-year-old pup, was captured pulling his plastic sled uphill before jumping on and enjoying the ride in a video posted to Instagram.

“She loves sledding,” her owner, Cat Peters, 17, of Sioux City, Iowa, told InsideEdition.com.

Peters explained that she taught her pup to sled and ever since the city got snow, Secret has gone down the hill at least 50 times.

“It’s definitely one of her favorite activities,” the post’s caption read.

