This Dog Learned How to Sled on Her Own, Just in Time for the Snow

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published: Updated:

This Australian shepherd seems to have no trouble with the cold winter.

Secret, a 3-year-old pup, was captured pulling his plastic sled uphill before jumping on and enjoying the ride in a video posted to Instagram.

“She loves sledding,” her owner, Cat Peters, 17, of Sioux City, Iowa, told InsideEdition.com.

Peters explained that she taught her pup to sled and ever since the city got snow, Secret has gone down the hill at least 50 times.

“It’s definitely one of her favorite activities,” the post’s caption read.

RELATED STORIES


River Otters Get Surprise Snow Day to Kick Off Winter


Brave Dad and Daughter Make Snow Angels in Their Bathing Suits


Golden Retrievers Act as Sled Dogs While Pulling Owner Through Snow: ‘They Didn’t Want to Stop’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s