Trump Tell-All Hits Bookshelves 4 Days Early: ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This Since Harry Potter’

The book President Trump doesn’t want you to read has hit bookstores.

The publisher, Henry Holt and Company, not only ignored the president’s cease-and-desist letter sent this week — it defiantly moved up the publication date of Fire and Fury four days due to “unprecedented demand.”

The book was slated to arrive Tuesday but the publisher bumped up the release date to Friday. Jan. 5.

Rachel Vale was first in line to buy it at Book Culture in New York City. She took the day off work to read it, and says she intends to pass it to her husband and then her son when she’s finished.

The bookstore originally ordered 20 copies but increased the number to 400 following all the attention.

“Haven’t seen anything like this since Harry Potter,” the owner of the shop told Inside Edition.

In D.C., shoppers lined up late Thursday night when Kramer’s Bookstore announced they would start selling the book at 12:01 a.m.

Meanwhile, the White House kept up its assault on the book’s credibility as the president tweeted Thursday night that he didn’t allow Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff any access to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Speaking out for the first time on the morning talk show circuit Friday, Wolff appeared delighted by Trump’s attacks.

“My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff told the Today show. “I work like every journalist works, so I have recordings; I have notes. I am certainly and absolutely in every way comfortable with everything I’ve reported in this book.”

He added to host Savannah Guthrie that he “absolutely” spoke to the president.

“Whether he realized it was an interview or not — I don’t know — but it certainly was not off the record,” Wolff said. “I spoke to him after the inauguration, yes. And I had spoken to, I mean I spent about three hours with the president over the course of the campaign and in the White House, so my window into Donald Trump is pretty significant.”

