Trump’s Lawyers Send Cease-and-Desist Letters to Steve Bannon and Publisher of White House Tell-All

President Trump’s lawyers have sent cease-and-desist letters to the author and publisher of the new White House tell-all, — Fire and Fury, which has made a number of explosive claims about life in America’s most famous address.

“Mr. Trump hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book,” the 11-page letter to the publisher reads, “and that you issue a full and complete retraction and apology to my client.”

Brian Stelter, the host of CNN’s Reliable Sources, spoke to Inside Edition about the letter.

“We are really in uncharted territory here. To see the president of the United States demand that book not be published, this certainly could have an effect in the media business but on the other hand, I think it is going to actually spur even more sales of the book,” he said.

Also getting a cease-and-desist letter is former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, who’s quoted in the book calling first daughter Ivanka Trump “dumb as a brick.”

Bannon is not denying the accuracy of the quotes, but he wants everyone to know he’s still behind the president’s political agenda.

“Nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda,” he told a caller on Breitbart’s SiriusXM station Thursday morning.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci launched his own media blitz, encouraging Bannon to back down.

“At the end of the day, what I said, taking out the expletives, he’s for Steve, he said on CNN’s New Day Thursday. “We’re for the president.”

On Good Morning America Thursday, Scaramucci told Bannon to “get on the air” and take back the comment.

The firestorm sent the book, written by Michael Wolff, soaring to No. 1 on Amazon. It wasn’t due to hit bookstores until next Tuesday, but the publisher is speeding up the publicity campaign.

