Columbus Police investigating after two people killed on city’s southeast side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an incident that left two people dead on the city’s southeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 9am, Friday, officers were originally called to Fleet Road near Refugee Road on the report of a shooting.

Police say two people were killed and homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

No suspect information was available.

