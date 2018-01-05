White House Bans Personal Cell Phones for Guests and Staff Amid Flurry of Leaks

Following the release of excerpts from an explosive tell-all book about life inside the White House, the Trump administration has gone on the offensive by banning personal cell phones for visitors and staff.

Many say it is to crack down on leaks but White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims it is a security measure.

The cell phone ban comes in the wake of fallout from that embarrassing new expose, Fire and Fury, which claims the president calls Kellyanne Conway “crybaby,” former press secretary Sean Spicer “stupid,” and former chief of staff Reince Priebus a “midget.”

Trump even reportedly knows his own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the “suck-up.”

First daughter Ivanka doesn’t come off well in the book either. The author, Michael Wolff, claims she makes fun of her father’s hair by telling friends exactly how he constructs the famous do.

It’s “a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back by a stiffening spray.” According to the book, Trump uses Just For Men hair color, but he doesn’t have the patience to wait for the dye to set.

The author also claims Ivanka and Jared have made a private pact that “if the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president… would not be Hillary Clinton: It would be Ivanka Trump.”

Beyond the gossip, the book argues that Trump may be showing signs of forgetfulness.

“At Mar-a-Lago, just before the new year, Trump failed to recognize a succession of old friends. It used to be inside of 30 minutes he’d repeat, word-for-word the same three stories. Now it was within 10 minutes,” the book says.

Sanders calls the allegations about Trump’s memory “disgraceful and laughable.”

“If he was unfit he probably would not sitting there after defeating the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen,” she added.

Since the info has come out from the book, President Trump’s lawyers have sent cease-and-desist letters to Wolff and his publisher, as well as former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“Mr. Trump hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book, and that you issue a full and complete retraction and apology to my client,” the 11-page letter to the publisher reads.

RELATED STORIES



Will the Trumps Miss Out on Invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding?





Ex-‘Apprentice’ Contestant Who Accused Trump of Sexual Harassment Sues Him





Is Trump Intern Giving a White Power Hand Signal in Group Photo?

