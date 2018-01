WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Whitehall Police are investigating after one person was hospitalized this morning.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, officers were called to the 5300 block of Great Oak Way at about 7:30am, Friday, on the report of a shooting situation.

Police say one victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Columbus Division of Police has been called to the scene to process the scene.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.